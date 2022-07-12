CPSB receives $2.9 million reimbursement for hurricane repairs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It has been a long journey to recovery for the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

“We have phone calls almost every day with FEMA, or we have phone calls about projects or with FEMA, right now were having 3 phone calls a week with FEMA and that’s been going on for a little while now just because were in such an urgency right now because we’ve exhausted all the funds we have and so we want to continue with the funding,” said CPSB Chief Financial Officer Wilfred Bourne.

It was announced last week the school board would be awarded more than $2 million through FEMA in public assistance reimbursements. And, this money is exactly what it’s listed as: a reimbursement.

The $2.92 million will be disbursed among 14 schools in the parish, with DeQuincy receiving the most funds totaling to more than $600,000 dollars.

“The funding that we received is just a matter of how much they can validate of the entire claim we have with the federal government, basically the point that they can prove that we spent that money. So, there’s no magic to the numbers, it’s just really what they can validate,” Bourne said.

With more than 130 projects to work on, each project has to go through an 86-step process to get funding. However, the amount awarded by FEMA reimburses 15 of those projects.

Bourne says the money being disbursed will go toward architectural fees and money that was borrowed for repairs that have been done so far.

We have a breakdown of the funds HERE.

