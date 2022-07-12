COVID-19 in SWLA: July 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

Today’s count includes numbers for July 2-4. The LDH did report numbers on July 4.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 59% of cases and 30% of deaths from June 23 to June 29.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 3,672 new cases.

· 796 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 13 new deaths.

· 664 patients hospitalized (39 more than than previous update).

· 68% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 53 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 212 new cases.

· 59 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 patients hospitalized (2 more than previous update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 156 new cases.

· 40 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 24 new cases.

· 11 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 18 new cases.

· 5 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 13 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 44 new cases.

· 10 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 2 active cases among inmates.

· 3 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.