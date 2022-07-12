Calcasieu Parish Public Library hosting free ‘Squid Game’ themed party

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Teenagers and tweenagers are invited to a ‘Squid Game’ themed after-hours reading party taking place at the Central Library at 301 West Claude Street in Lake Charles.

The party takes place Friday, July 15 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The party is intended for tweens and teens ages 10 and up.

The party includes tournament style games like those in the Netflix series, and the stakes are high, the Calcasieu Parish Public Library said.

No registration is required, and a library card is not needed to attend.

For more information, readers can contact the Central Library at (337) 721-7116.

