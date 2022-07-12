7-in-Seven Countdown: Top Surprise Teams in 2022

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - We are just weeks away from KPLC’s coverage of Two-A-Days and to get ready we continue our 7-in-Seven countdown.

Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.

We continue the countdown with the top seven surprise teams this upcoming season. The only criteria for teams selected is that they must have had a losing record the season before.

7. Jennings Bulldogs (4-6 in 2021)

Starting this weeks list are the Jennings Bulldogs who won less than five games in the regular season for the firs time since 2018. The bulldogs return 11 starters from a season ago, but lose their bell cow Trevor Etienne to the college ranks. His presence on the field will be missed.

To keep the ball rolling they will rely on sophomore running back Rajhon Zeno and senior rusher Jamaric McZeal who come into this season aiming to be a two headed monster. The bulldogs will have a tough task in replacing their entire offensive line with young talent. That unit will have to hold a tight pocket for either Austin Ewing or JJ Benoit who are in a battle for the starting quarterback job. Ewing was the starter last season but went down with an injury in week four.

In his return to the field he will aim to use 6′2 195 Ibs frame in more ways than one. Ewing has the ability to line up at receiver and tight end for the J dogs and it will be a huge boost for their offense. Meanwhile, Benoit is developed beyond his years and has a good arm and command of the offense. It will be interesting to see who comes out with the starting nod come week 1.

Defense is where the strength of this team will be with a lot of guys coming back from last season. Leading the unit will be all-district defensive lineman Cory Hebert along with Zy Citizen. The hope is that this group will take another step forward once the season kicks off.

