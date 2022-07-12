50/50 Thursdays
1-year-old shot at Costco fuel station, NOPD says

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.

The condition of the infant was not immediately known, but police said the child was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment.

New Orleans police were on the scene, including Deputy Supt. Christopher Goodly.

The child’s shooting was only the latest in a series of high-profile incidents this year at the popular warehouse store and its discount membership fuel station.

New Orleans realtor Kelleye Rhein, 45, was knocked unconscious, run over and hospitalized after being carjacked while fueling at the Costco pumps on Feb. 1. An 18-year-old suspect, Tyrese Harris, was arrested in connection with that crime.

And on Feb. 20, a 44-year-old man was shot to death during a domestic dispute in the warehouse store’s parking lot an hour after the store closed.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

