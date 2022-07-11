50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Waitr changing name to ASAP and expand delivery to new goods

Waitr
Waitr(Waitr)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Waitr has announced it has begun to transition to a “deliver anything” model and will be changing its name to ASAP.

The change follows Waitr signing two new partnerships with Elite Extra and Burq that add the delivery of various items including apparel, sporting goods, auto parts, and alcohol.

“The rebranding embodies the future direction of our company in which you can get everything ASAP,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr. “Our vision is delivering ‘anything’ to consumers, same day, from any type of business. With ASAP, we will bring our best-in-class food delivery services to a broader range of products.”

Other transformations to the company’s logo, app, website, and social postings will be seen over the next several weeks leading up to the new brand debut later this summer. The company will also have a new stock ticker symbol aligning with the ASAP rebranding.

Waitr says this is just the beginning of the reimagination of the company but assures customers won’t have to do anything different or additional when ordering their favorite foods from local restaurants during the transition.

Currently, Waitr operates in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

financial plan review
Rain chances similar to our Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying unsettled much of the week, watching the tropics closely
ACTS celebrates Marc Pettaway’s 50 years with the theatre
ACTS celebrates Marc Pettaway’s 50 years with the theatre
ACTS celebrates Marc Pettaway’s 50 years with the theatre
ACTS celebrates Marc Pettaway’s 50 years with the theatre