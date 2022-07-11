50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 10, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 10, 2022.

Angel Lynn Lavergne, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; child endangerment.

Kerry Joseph Pitre Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Juan Albert Patino-Infante, 22, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse.

Samantha Nicole Savoy, 28, Westlake: Contempt of court; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; aggravated flight from an officer; reckless operation; cruelty to juveniles; improper restraint of a child in a vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Latodd Antonio May, 39, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Waylon Cleo Marceaux, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Randall Lee Woods, 62, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; aggravated second-degree battery.

