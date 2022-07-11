50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Oil rig owners now required to report time needed for hurricane evacuation

Offshore oil rig
Offshore oil rig(Source: WAFB)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oil rigs are now required to send progress reports of how shutdowns are going as tropical storms approach the Gulf of Mexico.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, a unit of the Interior Department, rolled out the new requirement for owners to report the time needed to evacuate ahead of a storm, www.nola.com is reporting.

Nola.com says the new rules follow near misses during recent hurricane seasons.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain likely this week, but could we see a tropical system in the Gulf this week?
Wade's Video Forecast
Wade's Video Forecast
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - July 11, 2022
Hurricane Special - Jacob Durham
How to stay informed this hurricane season