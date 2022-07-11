50/50 Thursdays
Missing man’s car found on dirt road

76-year-old-man, who may have impaired judgement is missing from DeQuincy
76-year-old-man, who may have impaired judgement is missing from DeQuincy(Louisiana State Police)
By Jade Moreau
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The vehicle of a missing DeQuincy man has been found, authorities confirm.

Major Jerry Bell, with the DeQuincy Police Department, said two kids on four-wheelers found 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson’s 2003 silver Honda Accord on an old logging road about one mile west of Oretta Cemetery.

Bell says the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office and the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the search. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office is bringing search dogs and the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office is searching by helicopter.

A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for Thompson, who was last seen in the early morning hours of Friday, July 8, on Jake Rigmaiden Road.

Thompson has gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs about 160 pounds, authorities said. Thompson suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Thompson is asked to immediately contact the DeQuincy Police Department at 337-786-4000 or dial 911.

