Marijuana, guns, large amount of cash found during traffic stop

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On July 9, authorities in Jeff Davis Parish stopped a silver vehicle northbound on US Hwy 165 for speeding.

During the stop, Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies smelled marijuana inside the vehicle and received consent to search from the driver, Damien Lynn Waller, 28, of Alexandria, JDPSO said.

The search revealed a Glock Model 17 9mm pistol, four magazines, a large sum of cash, and marijuana, authorities said.

Waller was arrested at the scene and charged with speeding, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. authorities said.

