50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lamar moves up date to rejoin Southland

Lamar University rejoins the Southland.
Lamar University rejoins the Southland.(Southland Conference)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lamar University Cardinals are re-joining the Southland Conference effective immediately.

Lamar announced in April that they would be leaving the Western Athletic Conference to re-join the Southland Conference ahead of the 2023-24 athletic calendar, however, on Monday, the Cardinals announced they are moving up the date of their return.

Lamar previously competed in the Southland Conference until the 2021-22 season when they left for the Western Athletic Conference alongside Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin, and Abilene Christian.

Abilene Christian, and Stephen F. Austin will remain in the WAC, while Sam Houston is set to join Conference USA prior to the 2023-24 athletic calendar.

“We are fired up at the enthusiasm Lamar University is showing in their accelerated return to competition in the Southland,” Southland Commissioner Chris Grant said in a statement.

The early transition to the Southland Conference came after Jeff O’Malley joined Lamar University as the new Director of Athletics on July 1.

“This is the best fit for the future of Lamar University Athletics, our fans, and our student-athletes,” O’Malley in a statement.

The news comes just before the 2022-23 athletic calendar is set to begin with several sports beginning competition in August.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

The Tigers 2023 class now has 14 commits. (Source: Whit Weeks)
LSU beats out Georgia and Oklahoma for Whit Weeks commitment
The Miami, FL. native is the 3rd ranked wide receiver in the country according to On3 consensus...
LSU 2023 recruiting class moves up to No. 7 after commitment of 5-star WR Jalen Brown
LSU lands 5-star Miami WR Jalen Brown
Three-star Las Vegas cornerback Jeremiah Hughes commits to LSU