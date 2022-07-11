Lamar moves up date to rejoin Southland

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lamar University Cardinals are re-joining the Southland Conference effective immediately.

Lamar announced in April that they would be leaving the Western Athletic Conference to re-join the Southland Conference ahead of the 2023-24 athletic calendar, however, on Monday, the Cardinals announced they are moving up the date of their return.

Lamar previously competed in the Southland Conference until the 2021-22 season when they left for the Western Athletic Conference alongside Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin, and Abilene Christian.

Abilene Christian, and Stephen F. Austin will remain in the WAC, while Sam Houston is set to join Conference USA prior to the 2023-24 athletic calendar.

“We are fired up at the enthusiasm Lamar University is showing in their accelerated return to competition in the Southland,” Southland Commissioner Chris Grant said in a statement.

The early transition to the Southland Conference came after Jeff O’Malley joined Lamar University as the new Director of Athletics on July 1.

“This is the best fit for the future of Lamar University Athletics, our fans, and our student-athletes,” O’Malley in a statement.

The news comes just before the 2022-23 athletic calendar is set to begin with several sports beginning competition in August.

