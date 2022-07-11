FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying unsettled much of the week, watching the tropics closely

For the western portion of the viewing region a Heat Advisory is in place (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We had a pretty loud end to the weekend as many areas picked up on some strong storms as we neared sunset Sunday evening, but then were treated to a beautiful rainbow after the storms passed. Expect the chance for scattered storms to remain in the forecast for our Monday as well with much of the week featuring afternoon storm chances thanks to a stalled boundary. One thing we will have to watch closely are the tropics as things remain unsettled with a slight chance of development in the northern Gulf.

As you make your way out the door this morning the weather is on the quiet side as we aren’t tracking showers and storms as things have moved offshore during the overnight. It’s a slightly cooler feel as well thanks to the rain cooled air from the storms last evening, although temperatures are still sitting back into the middle and upper 70′s with high humidity. Most of the morning and afternoon will remain fairly quiet with not much in the way of rain or storms, but that will mean the heat will have time to build as we see a mix of sun and clouds to start the day. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Vernon, Beauregard, Calcasieu and the western sections of Cameron Parish as the ridge of high pressure is slightly stronger allowing a little more sun as rain won’t be as widespread. In terms of rainfall this afternoon we can expect a similar repeat to Sunday with scattered storms arriving for the afternoon with high temperatures back into the lower and middle 90′s. For the areas that don’t receive rainfall we can expect heat index values in the triple digits and in some cases above 108 at times. Make sure to have a way to stay cool and hydrated as well as the KPLC First Alert Weather App to track the showers and storms.

Much of the week ahead will be dependent on the stalled boundary as well as a weak area of low pressure that is slowly pushing to the south from Georgia and Alabama. That area of low pressure also has a slight chance of becoming something tropical as it moves into the northern Gulf, but let me stress this will not change the outcome of our weather here in Southwest Louisiana. Rain is still gonna be the primary focus on the week, although models are now trending towards low rain chances for Tuesday as high pressure sneaks just close enough that most of the rain stays to the south and east. Temperatures will cool just a little through the middle of the week as the front pulls in more rain for both Wednesday and Thursday and that looks to feature some of the best and heaviest of rainfall. The question will be where does the area of low pressure track because that will dictate how much rainfall we get over the course of the week and even those numbers have trended downward with a general 1-2 inches likely.

Expect rain chances to remain in the forecast as we head into the end of the week and even next weekend as things will stay unsettled until the front slowly dissipates by early next week. If there is one good thing it’s the fact we get a slight relief from the heat with the cloud and rain cover around. As for the tropics the one area in the northern Gulf now has a 30% chance of developing over the next 5 days and we’ll keep a close watch on that as well. Stay dry and cool through the afternoon.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

