City of Bastrop asks officer to repay $10,000 for working overtime

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - A Bastrop police officer is back at work after months of fighting for her job, but now the city is asking her to pay back thousands of dollars.

A letter sent to KeeSonya Lynch from Mayor Betty Alford-Olive on June 27, 2022, asks her to pay back $10,422.65 for excessive overtime hours. Louisiana State Police were called in to investigate Lynch’s possible payroll fraud, and they came up empty-handed.

Lynch said the department was short-staffed and she worked all overtime that was recorded. James Ross, the attorney representing KeeSonya Lynch, said that all of Lynch’s supervisors approved and signed off on all of the recorded overtime hours.

“They determined -- Lousiana State Police -- that there was nothing there, no wrongdoing, that she had engaged in whatsoever,” Ross said.

LSP said that they found no evidence that disputes Lynch’s claims. Regardless, Lynch was terminated last year after Alford-Olive said she violated policy. Ross said he believes the city will do whatever it can to get Lynch off the job again.

“I think they want to harass her until her time is up at the department,” said Ross. “They couldn’t get rid of her one way, so I think they want to continue the harassment process, but there’s nothing there.”

Lynch’s reinstatement by the Civil Service Board went into effect back in May. The board chairman, James Scott, said he was never made aware of the letter asking Lynch to pay $10,422.65 for the total 307 overtime hours she worked, until after it was sent.

“From what you read to me concerning that letter, we did not do that, that’s the only thing I can answer,” said Scott.

The Mayor said she declines to comment on the situation because it is a personnel issue. Ross said they plan to appeal the request to pay back overtime.

