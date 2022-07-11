50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Parish School Board hosts 25th annual Technology Camp

By Joel Bruce
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board’s annual Technology Camp makes its return this week, as over 150 students will be immersed in five days of learning.

The camp began today, July 11, at the CPSB Technology Center, and will continue until July 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

The center is located at 1724 Kirkman Street in Lake Charles.

The camp has been a part of the district for 25 years, and the experience improves each year, CPSB said.

Students enrolled in this week’s event will experience hands-on learning while creating projects, utilizing 3D printers, working with robots, coding, and exploring apps.

Technology training staff members will guide students through these adventures on new iPads that will go home with students at the completion of camp. Original student-created products completed during the camp will be published online for all to see.

