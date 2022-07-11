ACTS celebrates Marc Pettaway’s 50 years with the theatre

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - People came from as far away as Italy and New York, while others sent video messages for a local star-studded tribute to Marc Pettaway.

Pettaway is the founding director of ACTS which stands for Artist’s Civic Theatre and Studio. For 50 years he directed and staged productions on the ACTS stage here in Lake Charles.

“The King and I” is one of more than 200 shows Pettaway staged for over 50 years with ACTS but this night was a surprise glimpse and tribute to the director’s past who says he was genuinely stunned.

“I was blown away,” says Pettaway. “I had no idea. I had gone out to dinner. We were going to stop by here and pick up something and said, I’ll wait in the car.”

But after being coaxed inside, the 88-year-old Pettaway sat in the dark taking it all in from friends near and far.

Even those from beyond the grave joined in as a video of the late Daniel Ieyoub showed his performance from “Fiddler on the Roof” which is legendary among ACTS members.

Other vibrant stars were remembered too as “What I Did for Love” played in the background.

A recurring theme from the well-wishers was that Pettaway had touched so many lives, from adults and children, contributing to their future successes.

“Marc just knows how to bring out the best in everyone,” said Rev. Keith Pellerin. “A lot of the things I learned from Marc I still use today.”

“We wanted to do it to honor Marc Pettaway because Marc is such a wonderful man,” said Cathy Kurth.

“Marc has been a mentor to me, he’s been a lifelong friend, he’s been a teacher, a confidant,” said Courtney Stein. “He’s just such an amazing guy, he’s so talented and generous with his time and his gifts.”

“He has been so much to so many people. He’s taught us an appreciation for theatre. He has just a special place in all our hearts,” recounted Anne Monlezun

Mayor Nic Hunter was also there and presented Pettaway with a certificate recognizing his more than 50 years of contributions to the arts in Lake Charles.

And at the end of what Pettaway called a glorious night, he encouraged everyone to get behind the arts saying, “It makes a rich city.”

And a rich life.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.