SWLA Arrest Report - July 10, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 10, 2022.

Albert James Ceasar, 56, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.

Kimberly Ann Romero, 43, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Drug paraphernalia; Tail lamps.

David Andrew Melancon, 39, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Possession of a Schedule IV drug; Drug paraphernalia.

Stoni Allen Simmons, 41, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; Possession of a Schedule II drug; Possession of marijuana; Drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Keith Dyson, 26, Ragley: Contempt of court; In park after hours; Drug paraphernalia; Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Rustie Gayle Thomas, 41, Lake Charles: In park after hours; Drug paraphernalia; Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Gregory Dewayne Wright, 56, Houston: Operating while intoxicated; Flight from an officer; Driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Brian Keith Richard, 49, Ragley: Stop signs and Yield signs, penalties for violations; Violations of protective orders.

Brodrick Vandrez Dicks, 33, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; Theft less than $1,000; Simple burglary.

Jason Paul Manuel, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Drug paraphernalia; Evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; Driver must be licensed; Proper display of temporary license tag; Temporary registration plates issued by dealers.

Hunter Kyle Smith, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; Possession of marijuana.

Victoria Faith Erbelding, 28, Cameron: Contempt of court; Possession of a Schedule II drug; Drug paraphernalia.

Micheal Paul Berry, 47, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery.

