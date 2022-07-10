Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it

50/50 Thursdays
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Despite the fact that both consumers and retailers aren’t always happy with self-checkout, it’s a trend that is here to stay.

Retail analysts say COVID-19 hastened the growth of self-checkout as customers avoided interactions with cashiers. The labor shortage is also responsible for its rise.

Of shoppers surveyed last year, 67% said they had issues with self-checkout. The service now accounts for 29% of grocery sales.

For retailers, self-checkout hasn’t saved as much money as anticipated, with the increase in losses due to error or theft.

Still, Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General are pilot testing stores that only offer self-checkout.

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

