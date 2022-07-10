50/50 Thursdays
Saint Bernard Project rebuilds 100th home

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Welcome home”. It’s a great phrase to hear, but there are still some in Southwest Louisiana waiting to hear it.

The Saint Bernard Project continues to rebuild and clean up Southwest Louisiana.

“What SBP does here locally, and one of the things we do a lot of different things. We help people return home after the storm if they don’t have the resources to do so,” executive director John O’Donnell said. “We help rebuild homes of low to moderate income residents that maybe got denied by FEMA, maybe didn’t get enough insurance awarded. And still just need a little bit of help getting back home. This is our 100th family we’ve brought home since hurricane Laura.”

After being in a FEMA trailer since the storms rolled through, the Ned family said it’s been a long two years.

“It’s the best feeling in the world. We’re so happy to be home,” Allison Ned said.

John O’Donnell said they aren’t done yet, and hope to continue their recovery efforts across Southwest Louisiana.

