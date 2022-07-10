Lake Charles Symphony Summer Pops concert returns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Symphony is back for the first time in three years after battling COVID-19 and two hurricanes.

“Oh it means the world. For three years we’ve been planning this concert for that amount of time. It’s so good to come home so to speak. We’re very fortunate to be back, and all the musicians are excited. You can feel the excitement in rehearsal, and I know it’s going to translate in the concert,” principal Sarah Perkins said.

Summer Pops is meant to bring popular music to the audience. This year brought music from Harry Potter, and Star Wars.

There was also a magic show by Michael Grandinetti.

“When you have the music, behind the scene it takes it to a whole different level. It’s the same with the magic. When we add this amazing music to the magic going on, it really creates a unique combination. As a performer I have to tell you, when I’m performing and these musicians are behind me, I’m floating on the air with them. It’s a wonderful feeling. I love it and I hope everyone tonight does too,” Grandinetti said.

There was plenty of excitement in the room over the announcement of gators on the geaux adding new gators for the first time in 20 years.

