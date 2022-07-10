How to stay informed this hurricane season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are several great tools that you can pick up to help you prepare and track the potential storms coming up this year.

The 2022 hurricane season is upon us and we have already checked off the first name on the list which was Alex earlier in the year with the next one being Bonnie.

Over the last couple of years we have checked every name off the list and this year is projected to be another busy year, hopefully we won’t see all of these storms checked off but it is a reminder that we need several ways to receive information as the hurricane season gets into full swing.

One of those ways is to go to kplctv.com and click on the Hurricane Center where you can get the latest information on the tropics as well as see a live Twitter feed from the National Hurricane Center. Viewers will also see 7News’ meteorologist pages talking about the tropics and the latest in terms of the weather.

Of course it’s always updated as we continue to monitor each system. The First Alert Weather app is another great way to track the latest on the tropics as you can get the latest on the daily forecast and when 7News sends out push alerts allowing you to get the latest information on the tropical systems.

If you’re feeling a little hungry, maybe stop by the local area Popeyes and pick up a hurricane preparedness guide and tracking chart that gives you great ideas on what to prepare for and what to pack. It also provides a tracking chart that can plot each storm of the year.

