First Alert Forecast: Rain likely this week, but could we see a tropical system in the Gulf this week?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain is more likely this week due to a stalled frontal boundary in our area. This may also cause some tropical development, more on that in a moment… Tonight, will be warm and humid with lows only into the upper 70s and any rain should wind down quickly after sunset. Monday and Tuesday our rain chance will be 40% and possible anytime of day or night, but away from rain it will still be hot with highs in the low 90s and heat indices above 100 degrees! Rain chances increase to 60% Wednesday and Thursday, and this means temperatures will be cooler too with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Rainfall looks very likely along the entire upper Gulf coast this week and some areas could see multiple inches of rain and possible upwards of 10 inches in isolated areas. Where that occurs is yet to be determined but could be anywhere from southeast Texas to the Florida panhandle.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

There is considerable uncertainty in the forecast this week into next weekend due to the possibility of a tropical system forming along the Gulf coast. This is due to a stalled frontal boundary moving offshore later this week, these can cause tropical systems to slowly develop. But that is not a guarantee and even if something develops the biggest issue would be rain, and even if nothing develops rain will be an issue along the Gulf coast. At this moment I see no cause for concern, but it is a great reminder that we are approaching the peak of hurricane season and you need to be prepared should something threaten our area. The National Hurricane Center places the odds of development on the low side as of now, which means the odds are much higher that nothing develops. Individual computer models will continue to struggle with how to handle this and thus you should NEVER focus on one model. Rather I encourage you to trust us here at KPLC to keep you updated and avoid the various social media sites that hype things up just to get shares and likes. So to be clear, a tropical system COULD form in the Gulf later this week; but regardless of that rain is likely across much of the region.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.