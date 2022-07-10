50/50 Thursdays
Alligator bites 6-year-old boy in Livingston Parish

An alligator bit a 6-year-old child on Lake Maurepas Sunday, July 10.
An alligator bit a 6-year-old child on Lake Maurepas Sunday, July 10.(Submitted)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 is warning people against feeding alligators after a child was bitten by one in Lake Maurepas.

According to the fire department, an alligator bit a 6-year-old child on the foot at the sand bar around noon on Sunday, July 10.

Fire officials say, “Too many folks have been feeding the gators. This has made them begin approaching boats and swimmers, looking for a handout!”

An alligator bit a 6-year-old child on Lake Maurepas Sunday, July 10.
Killian resident Tiffany Cressionnie says her family and some friends went out in a boat to go swimming for the day on the sandbar on the Tickfaw River side of Lake Maurepas.

She said they had just gotten the water mat in the water when her son, Gavin, suddenly screamed “something bit me.”

“My husband picked him up. I then saw the gator swimming behind my husband [coming] toward him. We got all five kids we had with us in the boat and made our way back to land,” she said.

An alligator bit a 6-year-old child on Lake Maurepas Sunday, July 10.
“We live here, so we religiously look all around, but obviously there was one out there we didn’t see,” she said.

Gavin went to the hospital, but he is doing well after receiving some antibiotics, she said.

An alligator bit a 6-year-old child on Lake Maurepas Sunday, July 10.
Cressionnie says, “This is a reminder that this is their home and their territory. We need to be respectful of that, and be mindful while we’re out there on the water and have a safety plan.”

