SWLA Arrest Report - July 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 9, 2022.

Jared Dwayne Fisher, 57, Frierson: Contempt of court; Operating while intoxicated; Possession of firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon; Operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offenses; No proof of insurance; Vehicle not registered.

Jacob Alan Bergeron, 34, DeRidder: Possession of marijuana; Possession of a Schedule II drug; Possession of a Schedule IV drug; Stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places.

Dametris Lavon Jones, 31, DeQuincy: Battery of a dating partner.

Derrick Dewayne Edwards, 24, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; Home invasion; Illegal use of weapons; Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Armed robbery; Aggravated assault with a firearm; Simple battery; Aggravated battery; Attempted second degree murder; Committing a crime of violence; Aggravated criminal damage to property; Instate detainer.

Monica Lainaa Hardy, 46, Lake Charles: Theft from $1000 but less than $5,000.

Carol Elaine Mack, 64, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; Criminal trespass; Partial reimbursement by indigents; Direct contempt of court.

Caroline Mariee Yokubaitis, 33, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Dustin Lee Hume, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Drug paraphernalia; Operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Rashaad Gerard Lewis, 20, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Marissa Noell Bowman, 27, Lake Charles: Entry or remaining in forbidden places; Simple battery.

Dedrick Lee Fontenot, 48, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Darrick Shone Lede, 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; Operating while intoxicated; Entry or remaining in forbidden places.

Rosalyn D Arnold, 47, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with dangerous weapon.

Jordan Craig Lemonier, 29, Lake Charles: Simple burglary.

Frederick Stelly, 49, Sulphur: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

