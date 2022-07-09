St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputy injured in I-49 shooting
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Opelousas, LA (KPLC) - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the injury of an off-duty St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Deputy.
The initial investigation indicates the shooting was part of a possible road rage incident.
The deputy was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.
