St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputy injured in I-49 shooting

Opelousas, LA (KPLC) - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the injury of an off-duty St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Deputy.

The initial investigation indicates the shooting was part of a possible road rage incident.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

7News will update this story as more information becomes available.

