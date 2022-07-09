50/50 Thursdays
Sports Person of the Week - Ella Kay

Sports Person of the Week - Ella Kay
Sports Person of the Week - Ella Kay(KPLC)
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - At a young age Ella Kay was inspired by her father to become a rodeo competitor.

“My dad was a calf roper in high school and then he tried to tell me that I was too young to get on a horse and then eventually I won the battle and just started roping,” Kay said.

The Iowa native competes in breakaway roping, goat tying and ribbon roping. She’s the current Louisiana junior high state champion Goat Tyer and won big at the national junior high rodeo finals in Perry, Georgia where she was named the World Champion All-Around Cowgirl.

She says it’s just a part of her nature.

“Everybody knows me for my heart and spirit to everyone and I like to see everyone do good, but they also know me for my game and how focused I can be at some points and how I take everything so serious and how competitive I am,” said Kay.

Looking ahead, Kay has other lofty goals she wants to accomplish in the future.

“I plan to go to college to be a college rodeo athlete and just pursue my dreams and eventually get a degree and then go out on the road to compete at more rodeo’s and eventually make the national finals as a pro rodeo athlete,” Kay added.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

