LSU lands 5-star Miami WR Jalen Brown

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MIAMI (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly continue to add talent for the class of 2023. On Friday, July 8, they picked up a huge commitment from five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown out of Miami, Florida. Last season, Brown caught 56 passes for 1,033 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Brown chose the Tigers over offers from Michigan, Florida State, Miami, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and many more.

The Miami native is listed at 6-foot-1 and weighs 170 pounds, and according to 247Sports, is the No. 4 rated wide receiver in the nation. He is rated as the No. 8 overall player in the state of Florida.

LSU currently has 13 commitments for the class of 2023, and their recruiting class is currently rated as the No. 8 overall class, according to 247Sports.

Below is a full list of commitments:

  • Five-star WR - Jalen Brown - Miami, Florida
  • Four-star EDGE - Jaxon Howard - Minneapolis, Minn.
  • Four-star DL - Dashawn Womack - Baltimore, Maryland
  • Four-star TE - Mac Markway - St. Louis, Missouri
  • Four-star CB - Daylen Austin - Long Beach, Calif.
  • Four-star EDGE - Joshua Mickens - Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Four-star DL - Darron Reed - Columbus, Georgia
  • Four-star RB - Trey Holly - Farmerville, La.
  • Four-star S - Michael Daugherty - Loganville, Georgia
  • Four-star S - Ryan Yaites - Denton, Texas
  • Three-star WR - Kyle Parker - Lucas, Texas
  • Three-star CB - Ashton Stamps - Metairie, La.
  • Three-star CB - Jeremiah Hughes - Las Vegas, Nevada

