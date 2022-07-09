50/50 Thursdays
LSU 2023 recruiting class moves up to No. 7 after commitment of 5-star WR Jalen Brown

The Miami, FL. native is the 3rd ranked wide receiver in the country according to On3 consensus rankings. Brown is 6′1″, weighing in at 160 pounds. (Source: Jalen Brown)(Jalen Brown)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU reeled in their first 5-star recruit in the class of 2023 with the commitment of Jalen Brown.

The Miami, FL. native is the 3rd ranked wide receiver in the country according to On3 consensus rankings. Brown is 6′1″, weighing in at 160 pounds.

Brown pointed to the hiring of Brian Kelly as one of the main reasons he committed to LSU.

“Coach Kelly is a winner,” Brown told On3. “He is a great coach that knows how to win and he had a lot of great teams at Notre Dame. They got to the playoffs and lost to some powerhouse programs, but now, at LSU, with the talent they have, he should be able to get over that hump, and win national championships.

The lead recruiter on Brown was New Orleans native Cortez Hankton. Hankton played his prep ball at St. Augustine.

Brown’s commitment moves LSU up to No. 7 in the On3 recruiting rankings. 247 Sports pushed the Tigers up to No. 8.

The Tigers 2023 class now has 13 commits. Here’s a full list of the group:

Jalen Brown, WR, 5-star, Miami, FL.

Jeremiah Hughes, CB, 3-star, Las Vegas, NV.

Dashawn Womack, DL, 4-star, Baltimore, MD.

Darron Reed, DL, 4-star, Columbus, GA.

Ashton Stamps, CB, 3-star, Rummel

Joshua Mickens, edge, 4-star, Indianapolis, Indiana

Jaxon Howard, edge, 4-star, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kyle Parker, WR, 3-star, Lovejoy, Texas

Daylen Austin, CB, 4-star, Long Beach, California

Mac Markway, TE, 4-star, St. Louis, MO.

Ryan Yaites, S, 4-star, Denton, TX.

Michael Daugherty, S, 4-star, Logansville, GA.

Trey Holly, RB, 4-star, Union Parish High School, Farmerville, LA.

