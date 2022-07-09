50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Louisiana State Police issues Silver Alert for missing man

Louisiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Eddie...
Louisiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson.

Thompson is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5′9″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds, authorities said. Thompson suffers from a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen in the early morning hours of Friday, July 8, on Jake Rigmaiden Road in DeQuincy in Calcasieu Parish, authorities said.

Thompson is believed to be driving a 2003 silver Honda Accord with Louisiana license plate 511ECP.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Thompson is asked to immediately contact the DeQuincy Police Department at 337-786-4000 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the DeQuincy Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 9, 2022.
SWLA Arrest Report - July 9, 2022
A four-year-old boy is dead after he found a gun inside his home and accidently shooting himself
Father facing charges after 4-year-old accidentally shot himself, authorities say
For many, the real nightmare begins when dealing with insurance, and in Southwest Louisiana...
‘It shouldn’t be a battle’: New insurance reform laws center accountability, transparency
For many, the real nightmare begins when dealing with insurance, and in Southwest Louisiana...
Hurricane Special: The battle after the storm hits