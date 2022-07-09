FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot start to the weekend, rain chances return starting Sunday

Rain chances arrive starting Sunday (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The weekend has gotten off to a hot start as a Heat Advisory has been issued fro every parish expect for Cameron as heat index values are climbing close to 108 at times. Sunshine has been abundant and rain chances on the lower side, but things are beginning to change starting Sunday as rain chances will return to the forecast and it looks to be a fairly unsettled week ahead. Much of next week remains unsettled as we’ll see a stalled boundary drape itself across the region and that will provide some very beneficial rainfall for all of Southwest Louisiana.

Hot and humid weather sticks around (KPLC)

If you have plans to head out this evening you’ll want to make sure to have a way to stay cool as well with temperatures cooling very slowly as dew points remain elevated thanks to winds out of the south. Winds will actually pick up just a little through the evening as we’ll see gust approaching 20 mph at times as the front begins to work its way in. As for chances of rain those will remain on the lower side through midnight, but after midnight and into early Sunday morning we may see a few showers and storms popping up to the north and then pushing southward with time. While not everyone will see rainfall during the morning, the clouds will at least help to keep things a little cooler with time. Sunshine will return for the afternoon and that will help us to warm quickly into the afternoon and we can expect temperatures into the middle and upper 90′s. A few isolated storms will be possible through the afternoon as well and for those areas where it doesn’t rain it will be very hot as heat index values will be back into the triple digits once more.

We'll see scattered storms much of next week (KPLC)

Sunday will just only be the start of an unsettled stretch of weather as rain chances are returning and will be around daily as we move into the start of the new week. If there is some good news it will be that we see some relief in the heat for much of next week as we have an increase in cloud cover and rain as a stalled front remains locked in over head. While the front is overhead we’ll see several disturbances move along it and that will help to bring us some much needed rainfall to help with the drought situation. Right now models are hinting at several inches over the next week and while it won’t bust the drought completely it will help to replenish some of the water in the lakes and rivers. Temperatures look to be slightly cooler as well with most afternoons in the upper 80′s close to 90 degrees at times, which will remain slightly below average over the next week, but that does come at the price of some showers and storms.

We'll see some decent rain as we head into the next week (KPLC)

Even as we look towards the second half of the ten day forecast we look to keep things very unsettled with isolated storms remaining in the forecast for next weekend and even into the following week. Thankfully not much has changed in the tropics as things remain quiet with no new development expected over the next 5 days and hopefully we can keep it that way through the season. For now make sure to stay cool and of course keep an eye to the sky for the showers and storms ahead.

No issues with the tropics as we move over the next 5 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.