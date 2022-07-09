Boil advisory rescinded for E. McNeese St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Water Division has rescinded the temporary precautionary boil water advisory for customers affected by the 7/8/2022 water service disruption referenced in the initial release below.

The advisory was issued on Friday, July 8, following a temporary disruption of service that was necessary to allow contractors to complete a water main relocation.

Water sampling and testing is complete and the Louisiana Department of Health’s Safe Drinking Water Program standards have been successfully met, the City of Lake Charles said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.