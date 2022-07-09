50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Boil advisory rescinded for E. McNeese St.

Water sampling and testing is complete and the Louisiana Department of Health’s Safe Drinking...
Water sampling and testing is complete and the Louisiana Department of Health’s Safe Drinking Water Program standards have been successfully met, the City of Lake Charles said.(Associated Press Graphic)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Water Division has rescinded the temporary precautionary boil water advisory for customers affected by the 7/8/2022 water service disruption referenced in the initial release below.

The advisory was issued on Friday, July 8, following a temporary disruption of service that was necessary to allow contractors to complete a water main relocation.

Water sampling and testing is complete and the Louisiana Department of Health’s Safe Drinking Water Program standards have been successfully met, the City of Lake Charles said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 9, 2022.
SWLA Arrest Report - July 9, 2022
Louisiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Eddie...
Louisiana State Police issues Silver Alert for missing man
A four-year-old boy is dead after he found a gun inside his home and accidently shooting himself
Father facing charges after 4-year-old accidentally shot himself, authorities say
For many, the real nightmare begins when dealing with insurance, and in Southwest Louisiana...
‘It shouldn’t be a battle’: New insurance reform laws center accountability, transparency