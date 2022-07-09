24 years since Rose Born was stabbed to death in her donut shop

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For many who remember when Rose Born was murdered, it’s hard to imagine that it’s been 24 years.

July 8 is the anniversary of when the lady who ran the donut store was stabbed multiple times.

It was a cold case for many years, and then in 2016, a man already in prison was arrested in connection with her murder.

For many years it seemed the case would never be solved.

Rose was 45 years old and in her store on 18th street in Lake Charles. Her body was found behind the counter. She had been stabbed 27 times.

In June of 2016, the late Chief Don Dixon of Lake Charles Police Department announced that scrapings under the victim’s fingernails had yielded male DNA.

“The LSP (Louisiana State Police) retested Born’s fingernails, obtained a DNA profile for a male,” Dixon announced at a news conference.

When that DNA was compared to profiles in the combined DNA index, police said it matched Dennis Jerome Bartie who was already in prison serving time for another crime - attempted second degree murder.

“Bartie told investigators he committed the crime because he needed a ride home,” he told those gathered.

At that time, her family was so grateful, since they were starting to lose hope.

“I personally have given up. I figured God knew what happened, and I was happy,” said her sister, Rita Theriot.

But now, it’s been six years since Bartie’s arrest and the family is disappointed there’s been no trial.

Yet there were defense issues to resolve such as motions to throw out certain evidence because of how police obtained it and the appeal court agreed with the defense.

“When someone exercises their right to be silent you must shut down the interview. It doesn’t say pause for 15 seconds. You have to shut down the interview. They failed to do that,” said defense attorney Todd Clemons.

The family of Born hopes the October 11, 2022 trial date will stick.

