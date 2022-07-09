50/50 Thursdays
2 dead, including 4-year-old girl, in Ohio shooting, police say

According to police, shots were fired at a celebratory gathering around 9:15 p.m. Friday.(Source: 19 News)
By Avery Williams and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Akron police spokesperson said investigators are searching for the suspect or suspects who killed two people, including a 4-year-old girl, Friday night during a shooting.

According to police, shots were fired at a celebratory gathering around 9:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Princeton Street, located near the border of downtown and the Summit Lake neighborhood.

The spokesperson confirmed the victims, a 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man, have died at hospitals from their injuries.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct the autopsies, police said.

People had gathered in a parking lot when “one or more unknown suspects” started shooting into the crowd, according to the spokesperson.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting, as well as motive, are unknown.

The spokesperson called the shooting a “senseless tragedy” and said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett and several faith-based leaders are asking for peace and urging the community to come together.

As of Saturday morning, the spokesperson said Akron police have not have any arrests.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

