50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - July 7, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 7, 2022.

Michael Wayne Bertrand, 35, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary.

Isaac Hernandez Narman, 52, Grandpairie, TX: Burglary.

Taymarkus Javon Stafford, 31, Lake Charles: Respassing; disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in penal institution.

Mark Alan Hayden Jr., 35, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Heidi Lynn Vincent, 41, Sulphur: Obstruction of justice.

Sidney Moore Adcock, 59, Ragley: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Desiree Djeannee Poullard, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug; disturbing the peace; resisting an officer.

Christopher Ray Alexander, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Amar Lashawn Evans, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm with an obliterated number.

Lamar Deshawn Evans, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm with an obliterated number.

Danielle Marie Sukhanenya, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; trespassing; aggravated assault.

Vicente Castillo-Flores, 37, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Jarred Dmetris Blakey, 33, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Malcolm Henry Stevens, 53, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Daniel Jamar Wilfred, 34, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Patrick James Papillion, 38, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

Allen Mondel Celestine, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies (2 charges).

Mark Dion Jaramillo, 52, Lake Charles: Battery; aggravated battery.

Melvin Clay Blake Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jordan Natrail Key, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; property damage under $50,000; theft under $5,000; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of battery of a dating partner.

Benson Elie Collins, 36, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; false imprisonment; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

This could generate nearly $1.5M
ULM will start researching hemp and marijuana
A hot weekend ahead as we warm into the middle and upper 90's
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances diminish for the weekend, heat continues to build
A new Calcasieu River Bridge has been in the works for several years, and now final steps are...
DOTD secretary gives update on I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge
A new Calcasieu River Bridge has been in the works for several years, and now final steps are...
DOTD secretary gives update on I-10 bridge