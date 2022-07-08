SWLA Arrest Report - July 7, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 7, 2022.
Michael Wayne Bertrand, 35, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary.
Isaac Hernandez Narman, 52, Grandpairie, TX: Burglary.
Taymarkus Javon Stafford, 31, Lake Charles: Respassing; disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in penal institution.
Mark Alan Hayden Jr., 35, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Heidi Lynn Vincent, 41, Sulphur: Obstruction of justice.
Sidney Moore Adcock, 59, Ragley: Indecent behavior with juveniles.
Desiree Djeannee Poullard, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug; disturbing the peace; resisting an officer.
Christopher Ray Alexander, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.
Amar Lashawn Evans, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm with an obliterated number.
Lamar Deshawn Evans, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm with an obliterated number.
Danielle Marie Sukhanenya, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; trespassing; aggravated assault.
Vicente Castillo-Flores, 37, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Jarred Dmetris Blakey, 33, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.
Malcolm Henry Stevens, 53, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Daniel Jamar Wilfred, 34, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
Patrick James Papillion, 38, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.
Allen Mondel Celestine, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies (2 charges).
Mark Dion Jaramillo, 52, Lake Charles: Battery; aggravated battery.
Melvin Clay Blake Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jordan Natrail Key, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; property damage under $50,000; theft under $5,000; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of battery of a dating partner.
Benson Elie Collins, 36, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; false imprisonment; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.