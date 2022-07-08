Qualifying for Nov. 8 election begins July 20

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Qualifying for Nov. 8′s Open Congressional Primary Election will be July 20-22.

State-level candidates must qualify in Baton Rouge, while local office candidates will qualify at the clerk of court’s office in their respective parishes.

Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones asks those considering running for local office to call the clerk of court’s office and make an appointment to qualify.

Calcasieu races on the Nov. 8 ballot will include all Calcasieu Parish School Board positions, DeQuincy mayor and council, Iowa mayor and council, Westlake mayor and council, and police chief for Iowa and Westlake. The Clerk of Court Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday - candidates who would like to make an appointment may call 337-437-3550. Information is also available at www.calclerkofcourt.com.

Election Schedule

Nov. 8 Open Primary/Congressional

Qualifying: July 20-22.

Early voting: Oct. 25-Nov. 1.

In-person/by-mail registration deadline: Oct. 11, 2022.

Geauxvote.com online registration deadline: Oct. 18, 2022.

Deadline to request a mail ballot from registrar (other than military and overseas): Nov. 4, 2022.

Deadline for registrar to receive voted mail ballot (other than military and overseas): Nov. 7, 2022.

Dec. 10 Open General/Congressional

Propositions deadline: Oct. 17, 2022.

Early voting: Nov. 26-Dec. 3, 2022.

In-person/by-mail registration deadline: Nov. 9, 2022.

Geauxvote.com online registration deadline: Nov. 19, 2022.

Deadline to request a mail ballot from registrar (other than military and overseas): Dec. 6, 2022.

Deadline for registrar to receive voted mail ballot (other than military and overseas): Dec. 9, 2022.

