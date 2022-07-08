Man arrested for death of Sandra Rinaudo nearly 10 years later

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office along with the Addis Police Department made an arrest in the death of Sandra Rinaudo,57, nearly 10 years later after her murder.

According to Major Zack Simmers with the WBRSO, Edward Rinaudo was charged with the second-degree murder of the 57-year-old.

Officials state that the autopsy shows that Sandra was killed in August 2013 from multiple traumatic injuries including fractured ribs and a broken nose.

