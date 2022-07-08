50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Man arrested for death of Sandra Rinaudo nearly 10 years later

Edward Rinaudo.
Edward Rinaudo.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office along with the Addis Police Department made an arrest in the death of Sandra Rinaudo,57, nearly 10 years later after her murder.

According to Major Zack Simmers with the WBRSO, Edward Rinaudo was charged with the second-degree murder of the 57-year-old.

Officials state that the autopsy shows that Sandra was killed in August 2013 from multiple traumatic injuries including fractured ribs and a broken nose.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

A four-year-old boy is dead after he found a gun inside his home and accidently shooting himself
4-year-old dead after accidentally shooting himself after finding gun
Orleans Civil District Court.
Judge allows Louisiana’s abortion ban to take effect
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘I need to slow my butt down’ - La. State Police head apologizes; admits to being pulled over for speeding before
Maj. Gen. Waddell holds a Master’s in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College...
Adjutant general Keith Waddell earns title of national security fellow
In our final installment of National Guardsmen: Time To Reload, we look at the soldier’s on...
National Guardsmen Part IV - Final challenge at Fort Polk