Lake Charles City Council adopts new district map

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council has adopted a new district map, which will go into effect in 2025.

A five-member committee appointed by the city council has been working on redrawing the map for the past several months. The committee met with the city attorney and held several public hearings to present “Plan A” and “Plan B” to the council.

The council voted five to one Wednesday to adopt “Plan B.” Changes will go into effect ahead of the 2025 spring municipal elections.

(Lake Charles City Council)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.