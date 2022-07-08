Jury selection to begin Monday in penalty phase of Kevin Daigle trial

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The jury that will decide convicted killer Kevin Daigle’s fate is to be selected next week.

Jury selection will begin Monday.

Daigle was convicted in 2019 of first-degree murder for killing State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2015. Vincent had stopped to held Daigle on the side of the road near Bell City when Daigle shot him.

LSP Trooper Steven Vincent (Source: LSP)

The jury voted to sentence Daigle to death. However, before that sentence was formally handed down an appeal was raised whether a juror was appropriately qualified to serve.

The state and the defense worked out an agreement under which the guilty verdict stands, but the penalty phase is to be redone.

Jury selection for a new penalty phase starts Monday in Baton Rouge. Once the jury is picked, it will be brought back to Calcasieu Parish for the trial.

Authorities say Daigle also killed his roommate, Blake Brewer, before killing Vincent.

Blake Brewer; Courtesy: KPLC (KALB)

