Fish kill in Henderson Bayou attributed to low oxygen

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It almost looked like snow on Henderson Bayou, but a closer look revealed an estimated 10,000 baby menhaden floating on the water. If you didn’t see it, you may have noticed the ghastly odor.

Emily Stark noticed it on her walk through Prien Lake Park.

“Honestly, it never smelled like this, ‘cause I’m like here often, and it never smells like this. So, I was wondering what it was. I hope this smell goes away soon,” she said.

Stark wondered if pollution killed the fish.

La. Wildlife and Fisheries Biologist Sean Kinney said no. It’s low oxygen in the water.

“That species has fish kills quite often. They’re very sensitive. The other fish were noticed this morning feeding on those dead fish. It’s already corrected itself. Even though it’s still low, it’s not bothering other larger, adult fish,” Kinney said.

He said menhaden are especially sensitive to low oxygen. He explained the hot weather and runoff from the rain caused problems.

“The storm we had yesterday caused runoff and that usually depletes oxygen in the water,” he said.

So, how does he know it’s not pollution? He said usually, it’s a chemical or oil spill, or hurricane that causes a fish kill which would also kill numerous additional species.

“If it’s a whole water kill, dissolved oxygen and it’s caused by point source, it might be everything in the water. Like after Hurricane Laura we had every species that occurs in the lake and in the river here washed up on the beach,” Kinney said.

Kinney said they won’t remove the dead menhaden since they are food for other fish. He said they are washing out into the lake and will likely be gone in a couple of days.

Officials with Wildlife and Fisheries said people are welcome to call their agency to report any fish kills they see, and they will check it out.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

