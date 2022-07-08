FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances diminish for the weekend, heat continues to build

Lower rain chances return to the forecast this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - So far this week we have been dealing with some afternoon storms for a few locations and for those who haven’t seen the rain it’s been a hot and humid week. That trend will continue into the weekend as well, the one downside will be that the chances of rain drop for both this afternoon and Saturday as high pressure begins to build in. Changes are in store for much of the south including Southwest Louisiana as we head into next week as several disturbances move into the region bringing much needed rainfall.

We'll see high heat index values as we move into the afternoon (KPLC)

As you step out the door this morning the mugginess will hit you like a wall as dew points continue to remain very elevated with most areas seeing dew points back into the lower and middle 70′s. Temperatures are sitting back into the middle to upper 70′s, which is a little warmer than what we were seeing just 24 hours ago, but if you factor in the humidity we are seeing it’s actually feeling more like the middle 80′s already. Heat index will be a factor this afternoon and something we have to take seriously as some dangerous heat is in store for this afternoon. The last few days we have had the pleasure of some extra cloud cover and showers and storms through the mid-late morning hours and that has helped to keep temperatures a little cooler. For today those rain chances are much lower and sunshine is expected to move in with full force and help to warm us into the lower and middle 90′s. Our heat index values will be much higher as well with many areas feeling more like 100 to 108 degrees at times so make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks inside the air condition.

A hot weekend ahead as we warm into the middle and upper 90's (KPLC)

Taking a look at the weekend forecast it’s going to be a hot one as temperatures will warm a few degrees for both Saturday as well as Sunday, so hopefully you have plans to hit the pool or maybe the lake and river to help stay cool. Both Saturday and Sunday look to feature high temperatures back into the middle and upper 90′s as high pressure begins to settle in across the region. It’s going to be a very short period of time that we see high pressure though as it moves to the south and east and that will then transition us into a more unsettled pattern. While rain chances look to remain low for Saturday a few showers and storms will be possible as we head into Sunday as a slow moving boundary pushes towards the region. Better rain chances are in the forecast as we head into next week as well with the front stalling across the area and that will help to provide daily storm chances starting on Monday and lasting through much of next week. We’ll definitely take the rainfall though as the drought continues and some of the rain will be heavy at times and we’ll have to keep a watch on that as well.

We'll see more rain and storms through much of next week (KPLC)

Looking at the second half of the ten day forecast we are going to enter a cooler and more unsettled pattern as the frontal boundary stalls across the region and that will provide the daily storm chances. Temperatures will be a little cooler as well with highs dropping from the lower 90′s back into the middle and upper 80′s thanks to the cloud cover and storms. Now just how hot we get will depend on the exact amount of clouds and rain we see, but at least for now we look to get a little relief. As for the tropics things are remaining quiet with no additional development expected over the next 5 days.

We're seeing some slight improvements in our drought (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

