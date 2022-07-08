Environmental review schedule of Venture Global’s proposed LNG facility in Cameron suspended

Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has suspended its environmental review schedule for Venture Global LNG’s proposed CP2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Cameron Parish, stating the developer has not yet provided all the requested information about the facility, Reuters is reporting.

FERC will continue to process the proposal, but the timeline is paused, the agency said Wednesday. The original schedule set a July 2022 issue date for a draft Environmental Impact Statement and a February 2023 date for the project’s final statement, according to Reuters.

CP2 is a proposed $10 billion facility that would occupy 650 acres in Cameron Parish next to the existing Venture Global LNG facility.

Venture Global has said it planned to make a final investment decision for the project in mid 2023, according to Reuters.

“Venture Global is working hard to complete outstanding regulatory deliverables for CP2,” Venture Global spokesperson Shaylyn Hynes said in an email to Reuters. “We appreciate that FERC continues to process CP2 and remain committed to satisfying the Commission’s regulatory requirements.”

