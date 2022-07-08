50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Employee terminated for stealing thousands from Sulphur business, deputies say

(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is accused of theft after reportedly using a company credit card for personal use for several months, authorities say.

Ashley E. Bourgeois, 35, was employed at a business on S. Huntington Street in Sulphur, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent. A representative with the business reported to deputies on July 6 that Bourgeois had been making personal purchases with the company card.

The investigation revealed that Bourgeois had stolen over $9,000 from the business since December 2021, Vincent said.

The business terminated Bourgeois the same day, Vincent said. She was then booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of theft from $5,000 to $25,000.

Bourgeois was released on $7,500 bond on July 7.

CPSO Sr. Cpl. Jake Schiro and Deputy Hedgemann Carter are the arresting deputies on this case.  CPSO Det. Lukas Josker is the lead investigator on this case.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Col. Lamar Davis, supt. of Louisiana State Police, answers questions about getting pulled over...
Col. Lamar Davis comments on speeding stop (Full Interview)
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘I need to slow my butt down’ - La. State Police head apologizes; admits to being pulled over for speeding before
Qualifying for Nov. 8 election begins July 20
Authorities warn of local donation scam
Authorities warn of local donation scam