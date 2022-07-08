Employee terminated for stealing thousands from Sulphur business, deputies say

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is accused of theft after reportedly using a company credit card for personal use for several months, authorities say.

Ashley E. Bourgeois, 35, was employed at a business on S. Huntington Street in Sulphur, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent. A representative with the business reported to deputies on July 6 that Bourgeois had been making personal purchases with the company card.

The investigation revealed that Bourgeois had stolen over $9,000 from the business since December 2021, Vincent said.

The business terminated Bourgeois the same day, Vincent said. She was then booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of theft from $5,000 to $25,000.

Bourgeois was released on $7,500 bond on July 7.

CPSO Sr. Cpl. Jake Schiro and Deputy Hedgemann Carter are the arresting deputies on this case. CPSO Det. Lukas Josker is the lead investigator on this case.

