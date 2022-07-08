Authorities warn of local donation scam

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about fake accounts that have been created with numerous payment sites that are attempting to scam people trying to donate to the funeral expenses of Joseph Tezeno.

If you would like to donate to the family of Joseph Tezeno, the following is the only legitimate mobile payment service and account being used:

Joseph Tezeno donation information (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

