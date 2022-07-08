50/50 Thursdays
Authorities searching for police chase suspect near Oberlin

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in the Oberlin area following a police chase last night, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a white male suspect wearing a dark-colored shirt who crashed his vehicle west of Oberlin after fleeing a traffic stop in Fenton.

Authorities say the suspect is believed to be on foot in the area of Musslewhite Road. Residents in and around this area are asked to keep your doors and windows locked and to exercise caution.

Residents who see anything suspicious are asked to call 911.

