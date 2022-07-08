Adjutant general Keith Waddell earns title of national security fellow

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Adjutant general Keith Waddell achieved the title of National Security Fellow for successful completion of the National Security Management Course at the Maxwell School of Citizenship & Public Affairs at Syracuse University on June 10.

The course includes a mixture of keynote addresses, case studies, lectures, and practical exercises addressing key issues in national security such as global trends, grand strategy, programs and budgets, institutions, technology and regional studies.

According to the Syracuse University’s website, “The National Security Management course develops senior executives of the military, government, and industry organizations to perform confidently in roles for which in-depth knowledge of national security affairs is essential.”

Maj. Gen. Waddell holds a master’s in strategic studies from the United States Army War College and a master’s in homeland security from Northwestern State University.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.