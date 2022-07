BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A four-year-old boy is dead after he allegedly found a gun inside his home and accidentally shot himself according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred on Prescott Road around 6 p.m. on Friday, July 8.

Details are limited at this time.

