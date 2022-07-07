50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Video: Police smash man’s head to ground in parking arrest

Law enforcement officials are looking into the conduct of two police officers during the arrest of a man. (WJAR, PROVIDENCE POLICE, BLM RHODE ISLAND, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Law enforcement officials in Rhode Island are looking into the conduct of two veteran Providence police officers shown on video smashing a handcuffed man’s face into the pavement over the July 4 weekend.

State Attorney General Peter Neronha and the Providence Police Department’ Office of Professional Responsibility have opened investigations into the arrest of a man at the city’s India Point Park following a July 3 fireworks celebration, the Boston Globe reports.

Captain Stephen Gencarella and Lt. Matthew Jennette arrested Armando Rivas, 21, at around 9:30 p.m. for leaving his vehicle parked unattended in the travel lane, the newspaper reports.

Police say the officers struck Rivas in the head, handcuffed him and brought him to the ground after he resisted arrest.

But the video shows that as Rivas was handcuffed and lying face-down, one of the officers grabbed his head and smashed his face down on the pavement, the Globe reports.

Rivas was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and simple assault.

It couldn’t be immediately determined if Rivas or the two officers have lawyers. The police department and Neronha’s office didn’t respond to emails seeking comment Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
Biden tells Brittney Griner’s wife he’s working to get her home
Law enforcement officials are looking into the conduct of two police officers during the arrest...
Officers' use of force in parking arrest under investigation
Reliability a priority as Entergy builds back stronger
Reliability a priority as Entergy builds back stronger
Eleven thousand distribution poles, 3,000 transformers and 22,000 spans of wire were lost...
Reliability a priority as Entergy builds back stronger