ULM will start researching hemp and marijuana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Major things are happening at ULM, the school was approved by lawmakers to research hemp and marijuana for the state. Officials say this could bring in nearly $1.5M.

ULM is the only college in Northeast Louisiana approved to research hemp and marijuana. Officials say this is a very important revenue source for the school.

“The cost for running such a service will be between $1,000,000 and $1.500,000 million dollars,” said Glenn Anderson, the ULM Dean of the College of Pharmacy.

He says they’ll be conducting the hemp and marijuana research in its early stages but the next step is finding money to purchase the research equipment. Anderson says they are looking for state and federal grants to buy what they need.

“There’s federal there’s state and we’ll also be looking at investing our own college and university funds to do that, and also looking at trying through the foundation to generate the revenue that we need so we can actually begin this process,” said Anderson.

He says the hemp and marijuana research would be held on the third floor of the College of Pharmacy building, and the goal is to help the state find new ways to use these drugs safely. Anderson says this is also an opportunity for the college to expand and bring in new job opportunities.

“We will be bringing in people outside the ULM community to perform these services, that’s both technicians and the Director of Laboratory Services. The plans that we have currently will be to engage additional graduate students in that process too,” he said.

Anderson says they are expecting the research to start by the end of 2024.

