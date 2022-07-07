Temporary water disruption planned for E. McNeese St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is informing residents of a temporary water service disruption for East McNeese St. between Kirkman St. and Louisiana Ave. on Friday, July 8, 2022.

The shut-off is due to a major drainage improvement project in the area and is expected to be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The construction contractor has also worked to notify affected customers in the area via door tags.

Following the restoration of water service, a temporary precautionary boil water advisory will be put in place for customers in the impacted area.

The boil water advisory will likely last for about 24 hours. The City of Lake Charles Water Division will rescind the boil advisory upon notification from LDH that water samples collected and submitted for testing have met their water quality and safety requirements.

For more information or questions regarding individual water services in the impacted area, you can call 337-491-1487.

