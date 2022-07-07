SWLA Arrest Report - July 6, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 6, 2022.

Ramona Gail Ryan, 42, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; interfering with an emergency communication.

Eddie Lee McClain IV, 31, Opelousas: Home invasion; property damage under $1,000.

Randall Dan Clark, 33, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000; burglary.

Glen Weston Verkler, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of stolen things under $5,000; monetary instrument abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule III drug.

Curth James Romero, 28, Jennings: Failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; theft of $25,000 or more.

Anthony Sean George, 39, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles; misdemeanor sexual battery.

Ashley Estelle Bourgeois, 35, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000.

Joe Ronnie Simon, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Damon Wayne Dailey, 49, Sulphur: Third offense DWI (2 charges); operating a vehicle with a suspended license; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Ronald Dewayne Joseph, 35, Lake Charles: Failure to notify as a sex offender.

Hester W. Green, 69, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brianna Nicole Oliver, 28, Lake Charles: Exploitation of the infirm (2 charges); theft under $5,000; identity theft (2 charges).

Evelyn Marie McCulliough, 31, Vinton: Trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jessica Ivory Rangel, 29, Purvis, MS: Federal detainer.

