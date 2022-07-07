50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - July 6, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 6, 2022.

Ramona Gail Ryan, 42, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; interfering with an emergency communication.

Eddie Lee McClain IV, 31, Opelousas: Home invasion; property damage under $1,000.

Randall Dan Clark, 33, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000; burglary.

Glen Weston Verkler, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of stolen things under $5,000; monetary instrument abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule III drug.

Curth James Romero, 28, Jennings: Failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; theft of $25,000 or more.

Anthony Sean George, 39, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles; misdemeanor sexual battery.

Ashley Estelle Bourgeois, 35, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000.

Joe Ronnie Simon, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Damon Wayne Dailey, 49, Sulphur: Third offense DWI (2 charges); operating a vehicle with a suspended license; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Ronald Dewayne Joseph, 35, Lake Charles: Failure to notify as a sex offender.

Hester W. Green, 69, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brianna Nicole Oliver, 28, Lake Charles: Exploitation of the infirm (2 charges); theft under $5,000; identity theft (2 charges).

Evelyn Marie McCulliough, 31, Vinton: Trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jessica Ivory Rangel, 29, Purvis, MS: Federal detainer.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

We'll see temperatures remaining close to average over the next 5 days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower rain chances today, heat continues to build into weekend
Reliability a priority as Entergy builds back stronger
Reliability a priority as Entergy builds back stronger
Eleven thousand distribution poles, 3,000 transformers and 22,000 spans of wire were lost...
Reliability a priority as Entergy builds back stronger
Eleven thousand distribution poles, 3,000 transformers and 22,000 spans of wire were lost...
Hurricane Season 2022: Entergy building back more resilient