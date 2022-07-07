Starks Library to close for 4 weeks for renovations

Starks, La. (KPLC) - The Starks Library will temporarily close for renovations starting on Friday, July 8.

Officials expect the closure to last around four weeks. Patrons can visit the DeQuincy Pop-Up Library at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum during the closure.

For more information on the closure and library programs and services, visit the Calcasieu Parish Public Library website.

