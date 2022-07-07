50/50 Thursdays
Starks Library to close for 4 weeks for renovations

Starks branch of the Calcasieu Parish Public Library
Starks branch of the Calcasieu Parish Public Library at 113 S. Highway 109 in 2014.(Google)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Starks, La. (KPLC) - The Starks Library will temporarily close for renovations starting on Friday, July 8.

Officials expect the closure to last around four weeks. Patrons can visit the DeQuincy Pop-Up Library at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum during the closure.

For more information on the closure and library programs and services, visit the Calcasieu Parish Public Library website.

